Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 38.6 points or 0.45% at 8546.57 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.95%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.69%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.49%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.82%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.21%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.78%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.74%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.06%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.3%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 212.9 or 0.41% at 51928.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 6.31 points or 0.04% at 15688.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.05 points or 0.36% at 23954.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 321.4 points or 0.41% at 78995.65.

On BSE,1535 shares were trading in green, 2277 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

