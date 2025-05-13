Consumer price inflation at lowest in six years, food inflation under 2%

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated in a latest update today that year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April, 2025 over April, 2024 is 3.16% (Provisional). There is decline of 18 basis points in headline inflation of April, 2025 in comparison to March, 2025. It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after July, 2019.
Food prices stayed slippery too. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of April, 2025 over April, 2024 is 1.78% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban are 1.85% and 1.64%, respectively. A sharp decline of 91 basis point is observed in food inflation in April, 2025 in comparison to March, 2025. The food inflation in April, 2025 is the lowest after October, 2021.
The Ministry of Statistics stated that significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of April, 2025 is mainly attributed to decline in inflation of Vegetables, Pulses & Products, Fruits, Meat and fish, Personal care and effects and Cereals and Products.
Here is a detailed look at other aspects of inflation:
Rural Inflation: Significant decline in headline and food inflation in rural sector observed in April, 2025. The headline inflation is 2.92% (provisional) in April, 2025 while the same was 3.25% in March, 2025. The CFPI based food inflation in rural sector is observed as 1.85% in April, 2025 in comparison to 2.82% in March, 2025.
Urban Inflation: Decline from 3.43% in March, 2025 to 3.36% (Provisional) in April, 2025 is observed in headline inflation of urban sector. However, sharp decline is observed in food inflation from 2.48% in March, 2025 to 1.64% in April, 2025.
Housing Inflation: Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of April, 2025 is 3.00%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of March, 2025 was 3.03%. The housing index is compiled for urban sector only.
Education Inflation: Year-on-year Education inflation rate for the month of April, 2025 is 4.13%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of March, 2025 was 3.98%. It is combined education inflation for both rural and urban sector.
Health Inflation: Year-on-year Health inflation rate for the month of April, 2025 is 4.25%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of March, 2025 was 4.26%. It is combined health inflation for both rural and urban sector.
Transport & Communication: Year-on-year Transport & communication inflation rate for the month of April, 2025 is 3.73%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of March, 2025 was 3.36%. It is combined inflation rate for both rural and urban sector.
Fuel & light: Year-on-year Fuel & light inflation rate for the month of April, 2025 is 2.92%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of March, 2025 was 1.42%. It is combined inflation rate for both rural and urban sector.
