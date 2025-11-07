Friday, November 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Contents of Offer Document summary will be further rationalized for IPO bound companies says SEBI Chair

Contents of Offer Document summary will be further rationalized for IPO bound companies says SEBI Chair

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, has stated that for IPO bound companies, the existing contents of the Offer Document summary will be further rationalized. This summary will also be made available separately to investors from the Offer Document, to encourage informed feedback from them. The process for IPO bound companies, whose pre-IPO shares are pledged, is being streamlined. The proposed framework will ensure that lock-in requirements are automatically enforced even if the pledge is invoked or released, thereby preventing listing delays. Consultation papers for these proposals are expected to be out soon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,450 mark; IT shares drop

Nifty trades below 25,450 mark; IT shares drop

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharti Airtel drops as Singtel unit offloads Rs 10,300 crore stake in block deal

Bharti Airtel drops as Singtel unit offloads Rs 10,300 crore stake in block deal

Rain Industries clocks PAT of Rs 106 crore in Q2

Rain Industries clocks PAT of Rs 106 crore in Q2

Tech Stocks Lead Market Slide as AI Jitters and Layoff Surge Rattle Investors

Tech Stocks Lead Market Slide as AI Jitters and Layoff Surge Rattle Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon