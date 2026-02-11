Contil India standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.50% to Rs 8.73 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 16.67% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.50% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.737.438.4811.171.140.981.130.970.840.72

