Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 26.19 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier declined 66.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 26.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.1921.258.0610.211.681.850.350.730.210.63

