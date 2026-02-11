Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 26.19 croreNet profit of Inter State Oil Carrier declined 66.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 26.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.1921.25 23 OPM %8.0610.21 -PBDT1.681.85 -9 PBT0.350.73 -52 NP0.210.63 -67
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST