NESCO standalone net profit declines 8.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of NESCO declined 8.29% to Rs 69.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 141.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.