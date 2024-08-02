NESCO standalone net profit declines 8.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 141.35 croreNet profit of NESCO declined 8.29% to Rs 69.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 141.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales141.35136.59 3 OPM %60.9163.04 -PBDT112.37107.61 4 PBT100.5093.58 7 NP69.7976.10 -8
