Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 41.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 298.85 crore
Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 41.54% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 298.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 252.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales298.85252.75 18 OPM %5.524.78 -PBDT15.2311.80 29 PBT8.886.39 39 NP6.614.67 42
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

