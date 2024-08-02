Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 41.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 298.85 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 41.54% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 298.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 252.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.