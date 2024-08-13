Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.87% to Rs 7.60 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Coromandel Engineering Company reported to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 66.87% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.6022.94-29.87-2.31-3.11-1.42-3.36-1.81-3.16-1.60