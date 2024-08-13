Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.58% to Rs 23.26 croreNet profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 23.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.2619.29 21 OPM %3.784.30 -PBDT0.490.43 14 PBT0.230.18 28 NP0.160.12 33
