Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 20.58% to Rs 23.26 crore
Net profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 23.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.2619.29 21 OPM %3.784.30 -PBDT0.490.43 14 PBT0.230.18 28 NP0.160.12 33
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

