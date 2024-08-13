Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.58% to Rs 23.26 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 23.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.2619.293.784.300.490.430.230.180.160.12