Global Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 1.96 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.960.2824.49-39.290.48-0.100.46-0.120.46-0.12