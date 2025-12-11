Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Corona Remedies IPO ends with subscription of 137.04 times

Corona Remedies IPO ends with subscription of 137.04 times

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 62.65 crore shares as against 45.71 lakh shares on offer.

Corona Remedies received bids for 62,65,41,440 shares as against 45,71,882 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 137.04 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 278.52 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 208.88 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 28.73 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it closed on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share.

The IPO had been a complete offer for sale of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 655.37 crore, by existing shareholders Dr. Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta, Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta, Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta, Brinda Ankur Mehta, Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust.

 

The promoters and promoter group had held an aggregate of 4,43,38,558 equity shares, aggregating to 72.5% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding had been expected to be around 69%.

Also Read

Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah

No leadership change in Karnataka, claims CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra

JP Nadda, Nadda

Congress didn't give due respect to Vande Mataram, says Nadda in RS

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

India sets own air standards, WHO guidelines not binding, says govt

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty50 atop 25,900; SMIDs gain; Auto shares in fast lane

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo announces ₹10,000 travel voucher for 'severely impacted' flyers

Corona Remedies is an India-focused branded pharmaceutical formulation company developing, manufacturing, and marketing products in womens healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology and other therapeutic areas. It derives the majority of revenue, around 53.19% in Q1 FY26, from womens healthcare and cardio-diabeto therapeutic areas.

As of June 30, 2025, the diverse portfolio included 71 brands across therapeutic areas such as womens healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology, and others, as well as multispecialty pharmaceuticals comprising vitamins, minerals and nutrition (VMN), gastrointestinal, and respiratory segments.

India accounted for 96.34% of the revenue in Q1 FY2026. Exports contributed 3.66%. It has a strong presence in the western zone of India, comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Ahead of the IPO of Corona Remedies on 5 December 2025, the company raised Rs 194.85 crore from anchor investors by allotting 18.34 lakh shares at Rs 1,062 each to 17 anchor investors.

For the three months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.20 crore and sales of Rs 346.54 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amit Shah slams opposition in heated Lok Sabha debate on voter list cleanup

Amit Shah slams opposition in heated Lok Sabha debate on voter list cleanup

Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 1.45%, up for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 1.45%, up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon