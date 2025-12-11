Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 530.1, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.55% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 7.49% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 530.1, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25894.8. The Sensex is at 84792.13, up 0.48%. Vedanta Ltd has gained around 1.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10159, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 530.8, up 1.11% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 1.55% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 7.49% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

