Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Corporate Merchant Bankers standalone net profit rises 6933.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Corporate Merchant Bankers standalone net profit rises 6933.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Corporate Merchant Bankers rose 6933.33% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.03 -100 00.03 -100 OPM %0-133.33 -0-1000.00 - PBDT2.810.03 9267 2.88-0.23 LP PBT2.810.03 9267 2.88-0.23 LP NP2.110.03 6933 2.16-0.23 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

