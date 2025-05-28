SW Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 700.00% to Rs 0.08 croreSW Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 130.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.01 700 0.230.10 130 OPM %-12.50-200.00 -26.09-20.00 - PBDT00 0 0.110.04 175 PBT00 0 0.110.04 175 NP00.01 -100 0.080.05 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content