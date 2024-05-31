COSCO (India) standalone net profit rises 8400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 49.19 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 372.06% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 176.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of COSCO (India) rose 8400.00% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 49.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.49.1941.31176.55152.525.814.456.434.791.740.597.082.821.140.124.700.900.850.013.210.68