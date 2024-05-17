Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 298.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 5366.40 croreNet profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 298.62% to Rs 1182.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 296.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 5366.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4852.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.88% to Rs 3859.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1960.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 19021.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16877.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
