NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 47.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 38.96% to Rs 79.54 crore
Net profit of NHC Foods rose 47.95% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.96% to Rs 79.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.52% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 209.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales79.5457.24 39 209.24163.56 28 OPM %2.253.16 -2.783.78 - PBDT2.091.60 31 4.573.92 17 PBT1.581.30 22 3.132.71 15 NP1.080.73 48 2.351.76 34
First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

