Cosmo First to acquire stake in SPV for sourcing hybrid renewable power

Cosmo First to acquire stake in SPV for sourcing hybrid renewable power

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
Cosmo First has entered into 'Security Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement' with Hexa Sunshine (SPV) and its holding company for acquisition of stake in the SPV, in connection with supply of Hybrid Renewable Power for the Company's manufacturing plants at Gujrat on Group Captive consumer basis.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

