Prime Minister highlights transformative role of AI across diverse sectors

Prime Minister highlights transformative role of AI across diverse sectors

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed the world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers, and technology enthusiasts from across the globe to the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Summit, themed "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya - Welfare for All, Happiness for All", reflects India's commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress and inclusive development.

The Prime Minister highlighted the transformative role of AI across diverse sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance, and enterprise. He expressed confidence that the deliberations at the Summit will enrich global discourse on innovation, collaboration, and responsible use of AI, shaping a future that is progressive, innovative, and opportunity-driven.

 

Prime Minister Modi underscored India's leadership in the global AI transformation, powered by the strength of its 1.4 billion people, robust digital public infrastructure, vibrant startup ecosystem, and cutting-edge research. He emphasized that India's strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility, positioning the nation at the forefront of technological advancement.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

