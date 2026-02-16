Ideaforge Technology allots 7,026 equity shares under ESOS
Ideaforge Technology has allotted 7,026 equity shares under ESOS on 16 February 2026. Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.43,26,81,460/- comprising of 4,32,68,146 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs.43,27,51,720/- comprising of 4,32,75,172 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid- up.
