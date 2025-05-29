COSYN consolidated net profit declines 91.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 4.78 croreNet profit of COSYN declined 91.46% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 300.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.45% to Rs 14.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.784.80 0 14.8115.50 -4 OPM %-31.8023.96 --5.545.87 - PBDT0.441.14 -61 0.980.97 1 PBT0.280.95 -71 0.410.19 116 NP0.070.82 -91 0.160.04 300
