Craftsman Auto gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 4,426.11/share

Craftsman Automation added 1.17% to Rs 4,832.05 after its board approved issue equity shares for an amount aggregating up to Rs 1.2 lakh by way of qualified institutions placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 4,426.11 per share.

The floor price is Rs 4,426.11 per equity share is at a discount of 7.33% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 4,426.11 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

The firm has also informed that a meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on Friday, 21 June 2024 to consider and approve the issue price of the equity shares.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, namely automotive-powertrain and others, automotivealuminum products, and industrial and engineering.

Craftsman Automation reported that its consolidated net profit declined 12.09% to Rs 70.53 crore despite of 12.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,105.34 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Tuesday, 18 June 2024.