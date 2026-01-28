Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 728.38% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 30.53% to Rs 2057.28 croreNet profit of Craftsman Automation rose 728.38% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 2057.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1576.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2057.281576.09 31 OPM %15.1812.62 -PBDT260.78149.50 74 PBT145.9046.02 217 NP107.1112.93 728
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST