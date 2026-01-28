Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 728.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.53% to Rs 2057.28 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation rose 728.38% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 2057.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1576.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2057.281576.0915.1812.62260.78149.50145.9046.02107.1112.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News