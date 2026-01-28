Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 20.43% to Rs 74.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 499.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 418.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales499.70418.88 19 OPM %19.3121.87 -PBDT103.27101.45 2 PBT83.9285.51 -2 NP74.3461.73 20

