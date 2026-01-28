NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.29% to Rs 499.70 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 20.43% to Rs 74.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 499.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 418.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.499.70418.8819.3121.87103.27101.4583.9285.5174.3461.73

