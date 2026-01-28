Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 1.39% to Rs 496.61 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 496.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 489.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales496.61489.80 1 OPM %3.031.18 -PBDT35.3329.97 18 PBT13.336.39 109 NP-23.35-5.99 -290

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.43% in the December 2025 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.43% in the December 2025 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 298.94% in the December 2025 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 298.94% in the December 2025 quarter

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 48.63% in the December 2025 quarter

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 48.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Cineline India standalone net profit rises 469.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Cineline India standalone net profit rises 469.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Jayatma Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jayatma Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5Tata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance