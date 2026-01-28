H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.39% to Rs 496.61 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 496.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 489.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.496.61489.803.031.1835.3329.9713.336.39-23.35-5.99

