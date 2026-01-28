TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 48.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.72% to Rs 14755.52 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 48.63% to Rs 841.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 566.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.72% to Rs 14755.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11034.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14755.5211034.8815.3714.801696.061161.991373.21903.56841.29566.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News