Cranex consolidated net profit rises 255.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 11.12 crore

Net profit of Cranex rose 255.56% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.1210.937.826.400.610.380.540.310.320.09

