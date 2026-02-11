Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cranex consolidated net profit rises 255.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Cranex consolidated net profit rises 255.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 11.12 crore

Net profit of Cranex rose 255.56% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.1210.93 2 OPM %7.826.40 -PBDT0.610.38 61 PBT0.540.31 74 NP0.320.09 256

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

