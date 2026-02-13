Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 42.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 57.33 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals declined 42.22% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 57.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.57.3354.3911.6020.789.6114.576.7911.865.098.81

