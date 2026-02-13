Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 1.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 1974.97 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 1.73% to Rs 99.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 1974.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1903.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1974.971903.4010.688.85208.36183.42150.81135.2099.7998.09

