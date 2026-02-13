Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 9.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 48.59% to Rs 58.68 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 9.54% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 48.59% to Rs 58.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales58.6839.49 49 OPM %7.387.88 -PBDT4.624.26 8 PBT3.833.50 9 NP2.872.62 10

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

