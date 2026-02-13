Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 9.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.59% to Rs 58.68 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 9.54% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 48.59% to Rs 58.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

