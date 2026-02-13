U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.67% to Rs 18.25 crore

Net profit of U. H. Zaveri declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.2515.510.050.260.010.040.010.030.010.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News