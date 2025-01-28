Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 42.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 42.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales decline 32.66% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 42.72% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.66% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.3912.46 -33 OPM %11.569.39 -PBDT1.201.71 -30 PBT1.041.56 -33 NP0.591.03 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 28.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 28.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit declines 4.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit declines 4.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Anant Raj stock plunges amid Chinese AI threat

Anant Raj stock plunges amid Chinese AI threat

Indices snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends above 22,950 mark; realty share jumps

Indices snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends above 22,950 mark; realty share jumps

TVS Motor jumps after PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 618 crore in Q3 FY25

TVS Motor jumps after PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 618 crore in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon