Credent Global Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 26.55% to Rs 1.66 croreNet profit of Credent Global Finance reported to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.55% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.662.26 -27 OPM %1321.6950.00 -PBDT23.870.48 4873 PBT23.570.14 16736 NP17.59-0.12 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST