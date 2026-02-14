Credent Global Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.55% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of Credent Global Finance reported to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.55% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.662.261321.6950.0023.870.4823.570.1417.59-0.12

