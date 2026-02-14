NMS Global consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.14% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of NMS Global declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.14% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.763.5323.309.630.220.220.110.100.080.09

