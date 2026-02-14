Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 156.10 crore

Net Loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 28.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 156.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales156.10180.23 -13 OPM %-7.05-6.79 -PBDT-22.86-20.95 -9 PBT-28.63-26.96 -6 NP-28.63-26.96 -6

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

