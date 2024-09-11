Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Credit growth outpacing deposit growth says FICCI-IBA survey

Credit growth outpacing deposit growth says FICCI-IBA survey

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The nineteenth round of the FICCI-IBA survey, covering the period January to June 2024 was released just now. A total of 22 banks including public sector, private sector and foreign banks participated in the survey. These banks together represent about 67 per cent of the banking industry, as classified by asset size. The Indian economy and the banking sector remain robust and resilient. With improved balance sheets, banks are supporting economic activity through sustained credit expansion. However, credit growth is outpacing deposit growth, which could lead to liquidity challenges for the banking system. Raising deposits to keep pace with the loan growth and keeping the credit cost low remains on the top of banks agenda. The survey findings show that long term credit demand has seen continued growth for sectors such as Infrastructure, Metals, Iron and Steel, Engineering. Infrastructure is witnessing an increase in credit flow with 77 per cent of the respondents indicating an increase in long-term loans. This could be attributable to the governments capital expenditure push for the infrastructure sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump insists Russia war must end, no response if he wants Ukraine to win

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex drops 450 pts, Nifty down at 24,900; O&G, Auto, financials tumble

Modi, Narendra Modi

India targets $500 bn electronics sector, right time to be here: PM Modi

edible oil consumption

This smallcap stock has surged 19% in weak market; zoomed 50% in 1 month

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft acquires Rs 520 cr land in Pune for data centre expansion plans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon