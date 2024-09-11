India fulfills Paris commitments on green energy 9 years ahead of target, says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister at the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen said that the world is going through a crucial transformation. He emphasized the growing realization that climate change is not just a matter of the future but its impact can be felt now. The time for action is here and now, Modi exclaimed. He noted that energy transition and sustainability have become central to global policy discourse. Underlining the nations commitment towards creating a cleaner and greener planet, the Prime Minister informed that India was among the first G20 nations to fulfill its Paris commitments on green energy. He said these commitments were fulfilled 9 years ahead of the target of 2030. Throwing light on the advancements in the past 10 years, the Prime Minister said that Indias installed non-fossil fuel capacity increased nearly 300% and solar energy capacity got over a 3,000% boost. Modi underlined that we are not resting on these achievements and the nation remains focused on strengthening existing solutions while also looking at new and innovative areas, saying this is where the of Green Hydrogen comes into the picture. Green Hydrogen is emerging as a promising addition to the worlds energy landscape, the Prime Minister remarked, adding that it can help in decarbonizing industries which are difficult to electrify.