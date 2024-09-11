Prakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

DCW Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2024. DCW Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prakash Industries Ltd crashed 13.11% to Rs 190.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCW Ltd tumbled 7.03% to Rs 93.26. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Ltd lost 5.65% to Rs 976.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aether Industries Ltd plummeted 5.25% to Rs 1003.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10888 shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd pared 5.01% to Rs 580.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45972 shares in the past one month.

