Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
DCW Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2024.
DCW Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Prakash Industries Ltd crashed 13.11% to Rs 190.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
DCW Ltd tumbled 7.03% to Rs 93.26. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.76 lakh shares in the past one month.
Tata Motors Ltd lost 5.65% to Rs 976.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aether Industries Ltd plummeted 5.25% to Rs 1003.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10888 shares in the past one month.
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd pared 5.01% to Rs 580.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45972 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump insists Russia war must end, no response if he wants Ukraine to win

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex drops 450 pts, Nifty down at 24,900; O&G, Auto, financials tumble

Modi, Narendra Modi

India targets $500 bn electronics sector, right time to be here: PM Modi

edible oil consumption

This smallcap stock has surged 19% in weak market; zoomed 50% in 1 month

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft acquires Rs 520 cr land in Pune for data centre expansion plans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon