Aurionpro Solutions wins a 5-year contract from Municipal Corporation of Panvel

For installation of advanced surveillance and smart city technologies

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant order win from the Municipal Corporation of Panvel, located in the state of Maharashtra, India.

As part of this prestigious project, Aurionpro has been appointed as the Technology Partner for the Panvel Safe City initiative. This landmark project will involve the installation of advanced surveillance and smart city technologies, transforming the city's safety and security infrastructure.

The scope of the project includes the establishment of Data Centers, a state-of-the-art Control Command Center, and Video Analytics capabilities to enable real-time monitoring and faster response times. Additionally, cutting-edge AI-powered technologies such as Facial Recognition systems, an IP-based Public Announcement system, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and an e-Challan mechanism will be integrated, providing a robust framework for crime prevention, with a special focus on enhancing security measures for women.