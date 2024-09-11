Business Standard
Aurionpro Solutions wins a 5-year contract from Municipal Corporation of Panvel

Aurionpro Solutions wins a 5-year contract from Municipal Corporation of Panvel

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
For installation of advanced surveillance and smart city technologies
Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant order win from the Municipal Corporation of Panvel, located in the state of Maharashtra, India.
As part of this prestigious project, Aurionpro has been appointed as the Technology Partner for the Panvel Safe City initiative. This landmark project will involve the installation of advanced surveillance and smart city technologies, transforming the city's safety and security infrastructure.
The scope of the project includes the establishment of Data Centers, a state-of-the-art Control Command Center, and Video Analytics capabilities to enable real-time monitoring and faster response times. Additionally, cutting-edge AI-powered technologies such as Facial Recognition systems, an IP-based Public Announcement system, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and an e-Challan mechanism will be integrated, providing a robust framework for crime prevention, with a special focus on enhancing security measures for women.
 
The contract is a five-year deal valued at over Rs 200 crore. The initial phase of project implementation will be executed over the next 12 months, followed by a long-term maintenance and support phase.
First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

