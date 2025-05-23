Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit rises 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.13% to Rs 153.21 croreNet profit of Credo Brands Marketing rose 95.62% to Rs 13.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 153.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.49% to Rs 68.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 618.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 567.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.21133.08 15 618.18567.33 9 OPM %26.8423.24 -29.0828.30 - PBDT37.5026.00 44 160.36141.08 14 PBT18.949.89 92 91.7978.89 16 NP13.837.07 96 68.3759.20 15
