Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.15% to Rs 255.80 croreNet profit of Expleo Solutions rose 53.38% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 255.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.15% to Rs 103.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 1024.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 964.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales255.80255.41 0 1024.80964.87 6 OPM %15.6413.40 -16.1715.37 - PBDT43.5835.28 24 178.55153.24 17 PBT35.5226.19 36 139.24119.57 16 NP24.0815.70 53 103.2490.44 14
