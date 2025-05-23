Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 573.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 450.81% to Rs 30.68 croreNet profit of Mercury EV-Tech rose 573.91% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 450.81% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 297.49% to Rs 7.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 307.08% to Rs 89.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales30.685.57 451 89.6422.02 307 OPM %-2.846.82 -9.0613.26 - PBDT1.590.43 270 10.703.21 233 PBT1.370.35 291 9.942.89 244 NP1.550.23 574 7.911.99 297
