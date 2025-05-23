Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 181.72% in the March 2025 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 181.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 179.24 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 181.72% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 179.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.74% to Rs 52.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 664.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 573.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales179.24141.61 27 664.65573.24 16 OPM %19.0512.87 -18.1819.66 - PBDT28.2413.10 116 103.8196.20 8 PBT18.627.19 159 71.5773.04 -2 NP13.724.87 182 52.8956.11 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 573.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 573.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Adroit Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adroit Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon