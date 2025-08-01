Anik Industries standalone net profit declines 52.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 350.14% to Rs 47.76 croreNet profit of Anik Industries declined 52.21% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 350.14% to Rs 47.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales47.7610.61 350 OPM %0.841.98 -PBDT0.761.43 -47 PBT0.661.29 -49 NP0.541.13 -52
