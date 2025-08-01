Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %-675.00-420.00 -PBDT-0.27-0.20 -35 PBT-0.27-0.20 -35 NP-0.27-0.20 -35

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

