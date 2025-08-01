Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %-675.00-420.00 -PBDT-0.27-0.20 -35 PBT-0.27-0.20 -35 NP-0.27-0.20 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content