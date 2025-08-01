Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 62.75 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 21.69% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 62.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales62.7556.66 11 OPM %14.3911.56 -PBDT7.746.06 28 PBT5.794.51 28 NP4.043.32 22
