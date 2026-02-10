Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 61.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 6.04% to Rs 146.13 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing declined 61.74% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 146.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 155.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales146.13155.52 -6 OPM %22.9330.66 -PBDT30.0842.55 -29 PBT11.0924.49 -55 NP7.0218.35 -62

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

