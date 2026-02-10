Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 61.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.04% to Rs 146.13 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing declined 61.74% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 146.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 155.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.146.13155.5222.9330.6630.0842.5511.0924.497.0218.35

