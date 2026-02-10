Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of Grandma Trading & Agencies reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

