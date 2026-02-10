Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Visagar Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Visagar Polytex reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010 0 OPM %-400.000 -PBDT-0.10-0.23 57 PBT-0.22-0.32 31 NP-0.22-0.32 31

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

