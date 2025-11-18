Crescent Finstock consolidated net profit rises 1.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.26% to Rs 4.68 croreNet profit of Crescent Finstock rose 1.27% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.26% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.683.46 35 OPM %1.92-16.76 -PBDT1.831.78 3 PBT1.361.31 4 NP0.800.79 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content